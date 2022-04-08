Tiger Woods' Comeback Gives ESPN’s Masters Coverage 21% Boost in Viewers
By Jon Lafayette published
Ratings peaked as Woods played final hole
Tiger Woods’ comeback from injury to play in the Masters golf tournament on Thursday gave ESPN’s coverage a 21% increase in viewership from last year.
ESPN’s telecast averaged 2.8 million viewers, peaking between 4:15 p.m. and 4:29 p.m. when Woods played his final hole of the round.
Woods finished the first day of competition one under par. Wood was severely injured in a car accident last year.
The Masters also generated the most viewed day of golf on ESPN Plus, ESPN said.
Viewership also grew for SportsCenter at the Masters, which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Thursday leading into the network’s live coverage. The program averaged 801,000 viewers, with an average of 1.2 million between 2-3 p.m. Viewership was up 149% over 2021 and 120% over 2019. ■
