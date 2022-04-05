Tiger Woods Expected to Play in Masters Golf Tournament
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Golf icon planning to tee up for the first time in a PGA Major since 2021 car accident
Golf legend Tiger Woods expects to play at the Masters golf tournament this weekend, more than a year after a serious car accident threatened to end his career.
Woods announced his intentions to play in the prestigious tournament Tuesday during a press conference for the event, which begins on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Woods hasn’t played in a major pro tournament since suffering severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash. Woods has also suffered from debilitating back injuries throughout the latter part of his illustrious career, in which he has won the Masters five times.
The last PGA Major tournament Woods played in was the November 2020 Masters tournament.
Tiger Woods on his status for the Masters: "As of right now, I feel like I am going to play." pic.twitter.com/srUztCj16iApril 5, 2022
Woods, who this past December played with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship celebrity/family golf tournament, said during the conference that he would practice on Wednesday before making a final decision about competing in the tournament.
Also: ESPN Extends Deal with NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski
ESPN and ESPN Plus will offer full coverage of the Masters tournament beginning Thursday with first-round coverage. Below is ESPN’s Masters TV schedule through Friday:
Tuesday, April 5
Noon-2 p.m.
Tuesday at the Masters on ESPN+
Wednesday, April 6
10 a.m.-Noon
Wednesday at the Masters on ESPN+
Noon-3 p.m.
Par 3 Contest on ESPN+
Noon-1 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters
1 p.m.-2 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters
2 p.m.-3 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Par 3 Contest on ESPN
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN
Thursday, April 7
8:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 5 & 6)on ESPN+
9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Featured groups on ESPN+
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
SportsCenter from the Masters on ESPN
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Amen Corner on ESPN+
11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 15 & 16) on ESPN+
3 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
First round of the Masters on ESPN
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN
8 p.m.-11 p.m.:
First round of the Masters (encore) on ESPN
Friday, April 8
8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 5 & 6) on ESPN+
9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Featured groups on ESPN+
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
SportsCenter from the Masters on ESPN
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Amen Corner on ESPN+
11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 15 & 16) on ESPN+
3 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
First round of the Masters on ESPN
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
