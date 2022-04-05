Tiger Woods Expected to Play in Masters Golf Tournament

Golf legend Tiger Woods expects to play at the Masters golf tournament this weekend, more than a year after a serious car accident threatened to end his career.

Woods announced his intentions to play in the prestigious tournament Tuesday during a press conference for the event, which begins on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Woods hasn’t played in a major pro tournament since suffering severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash. Woods has also suffered from debilitating back injuries throughout the latter part of his illustrious career, in which he has won the Masters five times.

The last PGA Major tournament Woods played in was the November 2020 Masters tournament.

Tiger Woods on his status for the Masters: "As of right now, I feel like I am going to play." pic.twitter.com/srUztCj16iApril 5, 2022 See more

Woods, who this past December played with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship celebrity/family golf tournament, said during the conference that he would practice on Wednesday before making a final decision about competing in the tournament.

ESPN and ESPN Plus will offer full coverage of the Masters tournament beginning Thursday with first-round coverage. Below is ESPN’s Masters TV schedule through Friday:

