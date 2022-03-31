ESPN Extends Deal with NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski

ESPN said it reached a new exclusive multi-year extension with senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski, famed for dropping “Woj Bombs” with hot news about hoops, will continue to appear on ESPN platform and shows including NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, ESPN.com, the ESPN App and the NBA Draft.

“Millions of NBA fans rely daily on Woj’s distinctive insight and perspective,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, ESPN and Sports Content. “He’s accessible to fans through so many ESPN touch points and his tenacity, dedication and presence on social media provide added connectivity. We are thrilled to continue to showcase his exceptional work well into the future.”

Wojnarowski has been with ESPN since 2017. Before that he was with Yahoo Sports, The Record in New Jersey, the Fresno Bee and the Waterbury Republican American.

“I’m eager to continue working with a remarkable group of colleagues and grateful for ESPN’s relentless commitment to newsgathering and reporting,” Wojnarowski said. “My profound appreciation to Jimmy Pitaro, Cristina Daglas, Norby Williamson, Dave Roberts, Lauren Reynolds, Greg Dowling, David Kraft and the entire universal news desk for the support, vision and leadership that makes ESPN such a remarkable place to do my job. Also, a thank you to my representative Matt Kramer for helping to bring and keep me at ESPN.” ■