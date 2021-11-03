‘Tiger King 2’ on Netflix Nov. 17

Tiger King 2, the follow-up to the hit docuseries, is on Netflix Nov. 17. The true-crime series depicts zookeeper Joe Exotic, who kept a number of tigers at his Oklahoma zoo, but ran afoul of Carole Baskin, who felt Exotic was exploiting the big cats.

Season one came out in March 2020 and was a massive hit for the streaming platform.

Exotic was sent to prison for animal abuse and for his role in a plot to kill Baskin. Baskin was on Dancing with the Stars last year.

Season two sees Exotic behind bars and Baskin closing in on ownership of Exotic’s zoo, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. “[The] saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners,” said Netflix. “Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem and madness.”