Three Days In and 'Arsenio' Holds Up

On day three, CBS Television Distribution's new late-night talker, The Arsenio Hall Show, gained 7% from Tuesday and 60% from its year-ago time period average to a 1.6 rating/4 share primary-run metered-market average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Across the three days, Arsenio is averaging a 1.6/4, up 60% from its year-ago time period and even with its lead-in.

Among late-night's key demographic of adults 25-54, Arsenio climbed 25% from day two and 67% from its year-ago time periods to a 1.0/4, which also is the show's three-day average. That ties Arsenio with NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno as the leader in late-night talk in the demo for the show's first three days.

Among adults 18-49, Arsenio grew 29% from day two and 80% from year-ago to a 0.9/4, making it the top performer in late-night in that demo as well.

The ratings story is not as strong for Warner Bros.' new talker, Bethenny, which declined 10% in day three to a 0.9/3 after opening on Monday at a 1.2/4, even with last year's time period averages. Over the three days, the show is averaging a 1.0/3 in households, down 20% from year-ago and lead-ins.

Among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, Bethenny also has dropped each day, landing at a 0.5/4 on Wednesday, down 16% from its lead-in and year-ago time periods. Over the three days, Bethenny is averaging a 0.7/5, up 16% from its lead-ins and year-ago time periods.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Bethenny was preempted on Fox's WNYW New York due to coverage of 9/11 remembrance ceremonies.

Finally, CTD's The Test dropped a bit on day three to a 0.6/2 in households, down 14% from its two-day average of 0.7/2.