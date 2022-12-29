ESPN’s ‘This Is SportsCenter’ Campaign Returns With U.S. Women’s Soccer Team

ESPN is bringing back its familiar “This Is SportsCenter” campaign with a new spot airing Friday during the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The new spot, dubbed “Orange Slices,’ (opens in new tab) features Megan Rapinoe, Becky Saurerbrunn and Sophia Smith of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe and Syracuse University mascot Otto the Orange.

ESPN said this is the first “This is SportsCenter” promo since 2019 and more commercials in the campaign will air in 2023. Among those featured in upcoming ads are Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin and anchors Elle Duncan, Kevin Negandhi, Jay Harris and Hannah Storm. More mascots will be appearing as well.

“ ’This Is SportsCenter' is iconic, and a campaign that everyone knows and loves. It is at the core of who we are at ESPN, and we’re thrilled it’s returning at a key time in the sports calendar,” Laura Gentile, executive VP, commercial marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN, said. “‘This is SportsCenter’ featured timeless creative dating back to the mid-1990s, and it’s our job to uphold this standard and build upon it in new ways.” ■