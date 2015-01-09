Third Wave of Golden Globe Presenters Announced

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Friday the third batch of presenters for the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Among the presenters were nominees Don Cheadle, Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy; Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama; Julianna Margulies, Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama; and Clive Owen, Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama. Cheadle and Margulies will present George Clooney with the Cecil B. Demille Award.

Joining them are Jack Black, David Duchovny, Colin Farrell, Katie Holmes, Jared Leto, Sienna Miller, Paul Rudd, Naomi Watts, Melissa McCarthy and Oprah Winfrey.

The first wave of presenters was announced Tuesday, with the second following on Thursday.

The show is produced by dick clark productions and will broadcast on Jan. 11 on NBC. For the third year in a row Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the ceremony.