First Presenters for Golden Globes Announced

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday the first wave of presenters for the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Among the presenters, Amy Adams, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and Ricky Gervais, nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, are up for a Golden Globe this year.

Other presenters include Mom star Anna Faris, Houdini star Adrien Brody and Parks & Recreation star Chris Pratt.

Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Hart, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Channing Tatum, Lily Tomlin, Kristen Wiig, Owen Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones round out the rest of the presenters announced.

The ceremony will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for the third year in a row and will air Jan. 11 on NBC. The show is produced by dick clark productions.