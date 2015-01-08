More Golden Globes Presenters Announced

The second round of presenters for the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Thursday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew McConaughey and Meryl Streep, who are all nominated in the awards show, are set to present during the night. Aniston is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, McConaughey is nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie and Streep was given a nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

The trio will be joined by Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston, new True Detective star Vince Vaughn, Scandal’s Kerry Washington, Late Show host Seth Meyers as well as Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin of the upcoming Netflix show Grace and Frankie. The other newly announced presenters are Harrison Ford, Jamie Dornan, Katherine Heigl, Colin Firth, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Levine, Jeremy Renner and Dakota Johnson.

The first set of presenters was announced on Tuesday.

The Golden Globes, hosted by third-timers Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air Jan. 11 on NBC.