Third Set of SAG Awards Presenters Announced

The third batch of presenters for the 21st Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Friday.

Presenters include nominees Andy Samberg, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series, and Allen Leech, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Drama Series. Showtime stars Emmy Rossum, of Shameless, and Liev Schreiber, of Ray Donovan, will also take the stage.

Colin Farrell, who will star in the upcoming season of HBO’s True Detective, Lupita Nyong’o, Jeff Goldblum, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Beard were also announced as presenters Jan. 23.

The first wave of presenters were announced Jan. 14 and the second followed on Wednesday.

The 21st SAG Awards will be simulcast live on Sunday, Jan. 25 by TNT and TBS.