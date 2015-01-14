First Wave of SAG Awards Presenters Announced

The first batch of presenters for the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.

Among the presenters are TV nominees Matthew McConaughey, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series; Matt McGorry, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series; and Julia Roberts, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries. McGorry has also been dubbed social media host for the evening.

Boyhood stars Patricia Arquette, Ellar Coltrane, Lorelei Linklater and Ethan Hawke join them as presenters.

Kevin Costner, SAG-AFTRA president Ken Howard, Rashida Jones, Michael Keaton, Edward Norton and Emma Stone round out the presenters.

Carrie Fisher will present the Life Achievement Award.

The ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.