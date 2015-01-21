Second Batch of SAG Awards Presenters Announced

The second wave of presenters to take the stage for the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.

Among the presenters are TV nominees Adrien Brody, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries; Laverne Cox, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series; and Viola Davis, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

They are joined by Bryan Cranston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Eric Dane, Felicity Jones, Lenny Kravitz, Eddie Redmayne, Tony Revolori and J.K. Simmons.

The first presenters were announced Jan. 14.

The SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET and is produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.