Theresa Caputo Hosts ‘Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11’ on TLC, Discovery Plus

Special Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 premieres on TLC and Discovery Plus Sept. 9. Host Theresa Caputo visits the sites of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and meets with families of the deceased, with a plan “to deliver messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones,” according to TLC.

Caputo will give readings for the daughter of a flight attendant who announced that terrorists were on her flight, the sister of a New York City Fire Department captain who died that day, a woman whose father was chaperoning a student on the flight that crashed into the Pentagon, and family members of passengers killed on Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

“Theresa will use her gift to bring peace to those most personally impacted by the attacks by meeting with them in the shadow of the World Trade Center, steps from the Pentagon, and at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania,” added TLC.

Caputo is from Hicksville, New York. “I’ve been seeing, feeling, and sensing Spirit since I was 4 years old, but it wasn’t until I was in my 20s that I learned to communicate with souls in Heaven,” she says on TheresaCaputo.com. “After suffering from debilitating anxiety and trying to manage it on my own and with a therapist for years, my mom introduced me to a spiritual healer and teacher named Pat Longo. After just one session, she told me that I was suppressing Spirit’s energy, which caused a lot of my anxiety, and helped me learn to channel Spirit through my chakras and release it with my words. I began to heal and come into my own.”