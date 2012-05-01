TLCRenews 'Long Island Medium' for Third Season
TLC has renewed Long
Island Medium for a third season, the network announced Tuesday.
Season three is
set to premiere the first of 16 episodes in September. Long Island Medium
is averaging 1.9 million viewers in its second season.
The series follows
medium Theresa Caputo as she balances her mediumship with her family. Long
Island Medium is produced by Magilla Entertainment for TLC.
