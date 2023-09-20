Theorem Launches Upward To Automate Ad Operations

Ad tech company Theorem said it launched Upward, a new system for automating media company advertising operations.

Theorem enables companies to speed up order cycles, eliminate make-goods and autom manual process, enabling staffs to spend more time on creative production, \business development and strategic thinking, the company said.

Theorem already works with media companies including NBC, Netflix, the New York Times Co. and Pandora.

“Our mission is to revolutionize ad operations and promote the role of automation in increasing business profitability,” said Jay Kulkarni, founder and CEO of Theorem.

“Our role as a strategic partner to media companies is to drive change and enhance efficiencies across their organizations. Outside of revenue growth, the impact Upward and automation is having on teams is exciting,” Kulkarni said. “AdOps professionals are inspired by the opportunities to grow their careers in new ways. Teams now can focus on proactivity, building stronger relationships, client growth and satisfaction, team empowerment, as well as greater productivity and cost efficiencies.”

Upward is ISO certified and adheres to the top data privacy and security practices.

“Nine Digital has been working with Theorem for a decade, and it’s their team’s expertise and innovation that have driven our longstanding partnership. Theorem’s approach to the challenges presented by the current ad ops process have been highly effective, and the codification of these processes with Upward has high potential of having far-reaching impacts on the media industry,” said Goran Tatomirovic, digital operations and partnership lead at Nine Digital. “We are excited to continue to collaborate with Theorem and implement Upward as a solution across our clientbase.”

In releasing Upward, Theorem said it was supported by the results of a recent research report it commissioned from Hypothesis Group.

The study found that 4 of 5 respondents have a positive view of automation and 90$ said they were open to their roles evolving as a result of automation. Automation can make operations more profitable, 87% of respondents said, while 83% said automation would make their teams more productive.