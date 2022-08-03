Theorem Expands Ad Operations, Order-To-Cash Automated Services

Theorem said it is expanding the automated advertising operations and order-to-cash services it offers publishers, video and audio streaming companies.

The new offerings eliminate manual data entry, reduce error margins, and increase productivity and scale, enabling media and entertainment companies to speed up their order cycles and grow revenues faster.

Theorem works with media and entertainment companies including Turner, News Corp, Hearst, Pandora, and other brands that span the streaming, audio, OTT and publishing sectors. Through its automation services, Theorem said it decreases manual advertising operations processes by as much as 50%, which has allowed such companies to realize greater revenue from their digital advertising initiatives.

Theorem said its new automation services benefits include:

--Decreased manual labor and people-related attrition

--Return on investment of around 50% and cost savings

--Faster order-to-cash and revenue recognition

--Increased productivity

--Simplified digital processes

--Reduction in error rates

--Future-proof scalability

“Most media and entertainment companies either have automation built for internal use or they have generic automation products, which are not mapped to the digital marketing workflow. We developed our new automation services to address this growing gap in the market, which is contributing to significant revenue loss for publishers and others looking to advertising as a top revenue stream,” said Jay Kulkarni, CEO, Theorem. “From our decades of expertise in AdOps and OTC, we know that refining these processes leads to huge gains and also sets businesses up for long-term success.” ■