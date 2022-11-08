‘The Wonder Years’ Returns to ABC Next Summer

The Wonder Years will return to ABC in summer 2023. The show, an updating of the ABC series that ran from 1988 to 1993, debuted in September 2021. It tells the story of a Black middle-class family in Alabama in the late ‘60s, and 12-year-old Dean.

The cast includes Don Cheadle as the narrator, with Elisha “EJ” Williams playing the boy Dean, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams and Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams.

The guest stars in the next season include Patti LaBelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson and Bradley Whitford.

Saladin K. Patterson is showrunner and executive producer alongside Lee Daniels, Bob Daily and Jacque Edmonds Cofer. The series is produced by 20th Television. ■