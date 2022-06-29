‘The Upshaws’ Comedy Restarts on Netflix June 29

Mike Epps and Kim Fields star in The Upshaws, a Netflix comedy about a Black family in Indianapolis, which premieres season two June 29. Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks created the show. There are 16 episodes in season two.

When the show was renewed last year, Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy, called The Upshaws “a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart and incredibly funny.”

Epps and Fields play the parents, and Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine portray the daughters. Jermelle Simon and Diamond Lyons play the sons. Sykes portrays father Bennie’s sister in law.

Epps’ films include Next Friday and The Hangover. Fields played Tootie on The Facts of Life.

The show premiered in May 2021.

Netflix promises “new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family” in the new season. ■