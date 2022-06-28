'Only Murders in the Building,' 'America The Beautiful:' What's Premiering This Week (June 27-July 4)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Hulu's sophomore season of Only Murders in the Building highlights an otherwise light listing of new and returning series debuting on cable and streaming services during the July 4 holiday week.
The sophomore series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, launches June 28 on Hulu. Only Murders in The Building will also feature as such stars as Nathan Lane, Shirley Maclaine, Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and Michael Rappaport, according to Hulu.
On July 4, Disney Plus will premiere America The Beautiful, a documentary series narrated by Michael B. Jordan that tells the story of the United States and its amazing wildlife, according to the streaming service.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of June 27 to July 4 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
June 29 – Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution (documentary) – A&E
June 29 – The Upshaws (returning series) – Netflix
June 30 – Fright Club (returning series) – Travel Channel
June 30 – The Bridge (returning series) – HBO Max
July 1 – The Princess (drama movie) – Hulu
July 1 – The Terminal List (drama) – Prime Video
July 3 – The Art of Incarceration (documentary) – Netflix
July 3 – We Hung Together (returning series) – Showtime
