‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Won’t See Season Two on HBO

Drama The Time Traveler’s Wife will not have a second season on HBO. The show premiered May 15. There were six episodes.

Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez are in the cast.

Adapted from a novel by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife told the story of Clare and Henry. She met him as a girl, when he was time-traveling from the future. Years later, a romance ensues.

“The genre-bending drama series expertly weaves themes of love, loss, marriage and survival in a story that defies the laws and logic of time,” according to HBO.

Steven Moffatt, David Nutter, Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin executive produce for Hartswood Films, and Joseph E. Iberti is an executive producer, too. Moffatt adapted the series and Nutter directed.

Reviews were mostly unkind. Wrote Entertainment Weekly: “To be clear, the drama has many problems: Bad wigs, limp characterization, indifferent plotting. As grown-up Clare, Rose Leslie has to say one ridiculous thing after another. When 28-year-old Henry first meets 20-year-old Clare, she has already loved his future self for years. Much of this six-episode first season focuses on their tricky courtship, from an awkward ‘first date’ onwards. They get to know each other's friends and families — not to mention each other's past and future selves. The intention is ‘romantic dramedy,’ the effect is quite different.” ■