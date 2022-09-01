‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Starts Season Two on Disney Plus in October

The second season of The Mysterious Benedict Society premieres on Disney Plus October 26. Tony Hale plays Mr. Benedict and his twin brother L.D. Curtain. Two episodes are available on premiere day and new episodes will come out on Wednesdays.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on a book series by Trenton Lee Stewart. Four gifted orphans, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain.

Disney Plus released the season two trailer.

“When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme,” goes the Disney Plus summary. “Relying on only their wits, intellect and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new ‘found family’, while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.”

Kristen Schaal plays Number Two. MaameYaa Boafo is Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst plays Milligan and Gia Sandhu is Ms. Perumal.

The Disney Branded Television series is executive produced by Halcyon Studio, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company, and 20th Television. The late Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) and Phil Hay (writer/creator) are executive producers. Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin. ■