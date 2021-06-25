‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Starts on Disney Plus

The Mysterious Benedict Society, a series based on a novel by Trenton Lee Stewart, premieres on Disney Plus June 25.

The show centers on four gifted orphans, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, who win a scholarship competition and are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. The orphans must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids must devise a plan to defeat him.

Two episodes are available on premiere day.

Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal are in the cast, along with Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi created the show. They executive produce with the late Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin. Swimmer and Slavkin run the show.