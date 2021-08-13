‘The Lord of the Rings’ Season Two To Shoot in the U.K.
First season shot in New Zealand, premieres next September
Season two of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings will shoot in the U.K., after season one finished shooting in New Zealand. The move “aligns with the studio’s strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space across the U.K.,” according to Amazon Studios.
The mega-budget series debuts Sept. 2, 2022.
“We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey,” said Vernon Sanders, VP and co-head of TV, Amazon Studios. “We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited, and others for their tremendous collaboration that supported the New Zealand film sector and the local economy during the production of season one.”
Post-production continues in New Zealand. Pre-production on the second season begins in the U.K. early in 2022.
The series is based on the J.R.R. Tolkien book franchise, which includes The Hobbit, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King, and sees the characters face off with evil in Middle-earth.
J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are the showrunners, and executive produce with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.