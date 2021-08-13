‘The Lord of the Rings’ Season Two To Shoot in the U.K.

Season two of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings will shoot in the U.K., after season one finished shooting in New Zealand. The move “aligns with the studio’s strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space across the U.K.,” according to Amazon Studios.

The mega-budget series debuts Sept. 2, 2022.

“We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey,” said Vernon Sanders, VP and co-head of TV, Amazon Studios. “We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited, and others for their tremendous collaboration that supported the New Zealand film sector and the local economy during the production of season one.”

Post-production continues in New Zealand. Pre-production on the second season begins in the U.K. early in 2022.

The series is based on the J.R.R. Tolkien book franchise, which includes The Hobbit, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King, and sees the characters face off with evil in Middle-earth.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are the showrunners, and executive produce with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.