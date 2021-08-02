Amazon Sets September 2022 Release for ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series

Amazon has set a September 2022 release date for its anticipated streaming series adaptation of The Lord of the Rings.

According to budget data leaked by New Zealand film location administrators last year, the show will be one of the most expensive TV series ever made, with the first season bottom lined at $465 million.

For rapt viewers, there will be no binging--new episodes will be available weekly. Season one concluded filming in New Zealand Aug. 2.

J.R.R. Tolkien wrote The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, about evil turning up in Middle-earth.

“The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners. They are executive producing with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Charles Edwards.

The Hobbit was published in 1937. The Fellowship of the Ring came out in 1954, as did The Two Towers. The Return of the King came out a year later.

Peter Jackson directed the three Lord of the Rings movies in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

“As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well,” said Payne and McKay.