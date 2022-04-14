‘The Kids in the Hall’ Reboot on Prime Video May 13

A reboot of sketch series The Kids in the Hall premieres on Prime Video May 13. Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson are in the cast. The series premiered in 1989.

The reboot was announced at the Prime Video Presents Canada event April 13. There are eight episodes.

“Hugely influential and envelope-pushing, The Kids in the Hall returns without missing a beat. The new sketches capture the energy and magic of the original series, and are a true testament to what made the group so successful in the first place,” said Christina Wayne, head of Originals Canada, Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to bring The Kids back for their fans to enjoy and introduce them to new audiences around the world on May 13.”

Guest stars include Pete Davidson, Catherine O’Hara, Kenan Thompson, Will Forte, Samantha Bee, Fred Armisen, Jay Baruchel, Eddie Izzard, Tracee Ellis Ross and Mark Hamill.

The Kids in the Hall aired on CBC in Canada. It had three seasons on HBO and two more on CBS.

Prime Video calls the original show “an alternative comedy sensation that developed a die-hard fanbase while influencing countless comedians and performers.”

Broadway Video produces Kids in the Hall with Project 10. It is created, written and executive produced by Foley, McCulloch, McDonald, McKinney and Thompson, with executive producers also including Michaels, Britta von Schoeler and Andy Garland for Broadway Video, Andrew Barnsley and Ben Murray for Project 10, and Garry Campbell.

Prime Video debuts documentary The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks May 20. ■