Amazon Bringing Back ‘The Kids in the Hall’

Amazon Prime is bringing back The Kids in the Hall, the Canadian sketch comedy show that aired on HBO and then CBS from 1989 to 1995. Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson were in the cast. All are returning for the reboot, which will have eight episodes.

Amazon calls it “a continuation of the original show,” and the network’s first Canadian original.

The Kids in the Hall aired on CBC in Canada. It had three seasons on HBO and two more on CBS.

The redo will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

Amazon said it has filmed 18 original series and films in Canada.

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said James Farrell, VP of international originals at Amazon Studios. “The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada, and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.”

The original episodes of Kids can be watched on Amazon Prime.

“Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality,” said Michaels. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original ‘Kids’ for the new series.”