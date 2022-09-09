‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Will Have a Sixth Season
Elisabeth Moss plays June in dystopian drama
Hulu has signed on for a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Season five premieres September 14.
The dystopian drama is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. Elisabeth Moss plays June.
“We have a very exciting announcement to bring you today,” Moss teased on social media (opens in new tab) as the cast announced the sixth season. “In season five, you’ll see how some sins can’t be washed away,” the teaser goes. For season six, Moss said, “You’ll just have to wait and see.”
The Handmaid’s Tale won the top drama Emmy in 2017, and was nominated in 2018 and 2020.
Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella and Madeline Brewer are also in the cast.
The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.