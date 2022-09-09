‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Will Have a Sixth Season

Hulu has signed on for a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Season five premieres September 14.

The dystopian drama is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. Elisabeth Moss plays June.

“We have a very exciting announcement to bring you today,” Moss teased on social media (opens in new tab) as the cast announced the sixth season. “In season five, you’ll see how some sins can’t be washed away,” the teaser goes. For season six, Moss said, “You’ll just have to wait and see.”

The Handmaid’s Tale won the top drama Emmy in 2017, and was nominated in 2018 and 2020.

Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella and Madeline Brewer are also in the cast.

The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television. ■