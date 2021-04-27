‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Four on Hulu April 28

Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale starts on Hulu April 28. There are 10 episodes.

Elisabeth Moss plays June. In the new season, June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring dangerous new challenges. June’s quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford are also in the cast.

The Handmaid’s Tale, based on a novel by Margaret Atwood, won the top drama Emmy in 2017. It was also nominated in 2018 and 2020.

It is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.