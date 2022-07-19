‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Five on Hulu September 14

Season five of The Handmaid’s Tale starts on Hulu September 14. Hulu will offer two episodes that day, with new ones coming out on subsequent Wednesdays.

Elisabeth Moss plays June. Margaret Atwood wrote the novel that inspired the series. The Handmaid’s Tale won the top drama Emmy in 2017, and was nominated in 2018 and 2020.

Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella and Madeline Brewer are also in the cast.

The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian America ruled by the theocratic Republic of Gilead. Comprised of religious fundamentalists, this new America views women as property, with the sole purpose of producing babies. The new season sees June, Luke and Moira continue their search for Hannah while the resistance fights Gilead’s growing influence in Canada. ■