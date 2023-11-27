‘The Grinch’ Set To Air on NBC Nov. 30

NBC airs the holiday special How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Thursday, November 30, in the 8 p.m. slot. The 30-minute special airs again on Christmas Day, also at 8. It also streams on Peacock.

NBC describes How the Grinch Stole Christmas! as “the classic tale of the curmudgeonly Grinch who’s hoping to remove the joy from Christmas but, ultimately, has a change of heart.”

The special came out in 1966. Boris Karloff voices the Grinch, who sneaks into Whoville and steals gifts and holiday decorations from the residents. Suffering from a rare medical condition that sees him with a heart two sizes too small, the Grinch plans to dump his bags of stolen Christmas stuff, but then sees the Whoville residents celebrating the holiday despite the thefts. The Grinch’s heart then grows, and he returns the presents, and celebrates Christmas with the Whoville residents.

June Foray voices Cindy Lou Who and Dallas McKennon voices the Grinch’s dog, Max.

Jim Carrey played the dreadful Grinch in a 2000 film directed by Ron Howard. Anthony Hopkins narrated.

The Grinch debuted in the 1957 Dr. Seuss book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!