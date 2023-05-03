‘The Goldbergs’ Producers Share Favorite Moments From 10 Seasons

ABC comedy The Goldbergs has its series finale May 3, wrapping up 10 seasons. The finale, entitled “Bev to the Future,” sees Adam take Beverly to her high school reunion, an homage to Back to the Future, where he tries to prevent her from winding up with the wrong man. Barry and Joanne, meanwhile, make a decision to prove the seriousness of their relationship.

Wendi McLendon-Covey plays Beverly, Patton Oswalt portrays adult Adam, Sean Giambrone is young Adam, Troy Gentile is Barry, Hayley Orrantia plays Erica and Sam Lerner portrays Geoff Schwartz.

Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio and Wendi McLendon-Covey are executive producers. Asked about the finale, Barnow and Bishop jointly said via email, “We hope that the series finale gives a sense of direction and closure to the characters that we all love, but still gives our audience the opportunity to imagine for themselves what lies ahead for everyone.”

The producers said they did not watch other finales from long-running shows to get ideas on how to stick the landing. “We didn’t refer to other TV series’ finales because we didn’t know for sure this was our last episode,” Barnow and Bishop said. “But we did our best to leverage the things that we thought matter most to our audience: the love that our family has for each other, a look back at where they started and an optimistic sense of where they’re going and, of course, funny and heartfelt moments that the show is known for.”

When the finale was announced, Craig Erwich, ABC entertainment president, said, “We are so proud of the 10 years we were able to spend with The Goldbergs. This is an incredible team and we’re so thankful for the joy and entertainment they brought to so many over this time. We look forward to celebrating their final chapter along with the fans in the weeks ahead.”

Asked about their favorite episode(s) across the ten seasons, Barnow and Bishop said, “Kara-te” from season one. “Absolutely hilarious and a perfect embodiment of what the show could be.”

They also mentioned the “Dinner with the Goldbergs” episode from season five, the finale from season eight, when Geoff proposes to Erica, and “Oates and Oates” from season seven, which they said “had one of the funniest scenes ever.”

The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison and Doug Robinson Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

McLendon-Covey called it “an honor” to be on The Goldbergs for a decade. “I’m really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I’m so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience,” she said when the finale was announced. “I will miss my TV family and every last crew member.”