ABC’s Sitcom ‘The Goldbergs’ Ending After 10 Seasons

ABC said its sitcom The Goldbergs will conclude with the end of its current season, its 10th on the air.

The series finale will air May 4.

“We are so proud of the 10 years we were able to spend with The Goldbergs. This is an incredible team and we’re so thankful for the joy and entertainment they brought to so many over this time. We look forward to celebrating their final chapter along with the fans in the weeks ahead,” said Craig Erwich, president ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals.

The seriescurrently airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes stream on Hulu after they are broadcast. The first nine seasons of The Goldbergs are currently available on Hulu.

“It’s been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade. I’m really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I’m so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience. I will miss my TV family and every last crew member,” said Wendi McLendon-Covey, who stars in the show and serves as an executive producer. “Thanks to our brilliant writers for giving us thoughtful story arcs year after year, and for being so collaborative. Thanks to the best EPs in the business. And thanks to all our fans (the Goldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive. My heart is full...But I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life.”

In addition to McLendon-Covey, The Goldbergs stars Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz.

Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio and Wendi McLendon-Covey are executive producers. The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison and Doug Robinson Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. ■