‘The Ghost and Molly McGee’ Renewed by Disney Channel Before Launch

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of animated comedy The Ghost and Molly McGee, which premieres Friday, Oct. 1. Bill Motz and Bob Roth created the show, about a tween optimist named Molly, whose family moves into an old house with a grouchy ghost named Scratch in it.

Ashly Burch voices Molly and Dana Snyder portrays Scratch.

Motz and Roth told B+C the characters are, to a degree, inspired by them. Motz is upbeat, and Roth not so much. “Molly is an extrovert and Scratch is an introvert. She’s an optimist, he’s a pessimist,” Roth said. “She’s happy-go-lucky, he’s just happy to go anywhere else but here.”

Guest stars include Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell, Greta Gerwig, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jane Lynch. The voice cast includes Jordan Klepper, Sumalee Montano and Michaela Dietz.

Steve Loter is an executive producer. Rob Cantor is series songwriter, Madison Bateman is story editor and Britta Reitman is producer.

The Ghost and Molly McGee is a production of Disney Television Animation.