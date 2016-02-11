Disney XD Lines up ‘Lego Star Wars’ for Summer

Disney XD will premiere LegoStar Wars:The Freemaker Adventures, featuring a gaggle of new heroes and villains alongside familiar Star Wars characters, this summer. The series stars the Freemakers, a family of scavengers that builds and sells starships from the scoured debris of space battles across the galaxy.

"We are very excited to launch for the first time a TV series with Disney XD," said Jill Wilfert, VP, licensing and entertainment, Lego Group. "The creative team behind The Freemaker Adventures is extremely talented, and the series is a great testament to our longstanding and successful partnership with Lucasfilm and Disney. The show masterfully combines the rich heritage of storytelling, great characters, action and adventure in a galaxy far, far away with the creativity, imagination and humor that only Lego Star Wars can deliver.”

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures is a production of Wil Film, the Lego Group and Lucasfilm. Developed for television by Bill Motz and Bob Roth, they join Torsten Jacobson and Jill Wilfert as executive producers.

"With The Freemaker Adventures we are thrilled to bring all new stories to life that could only be realized in the LegoStar Wars universe," said Carrie Beck, VP, animation development at Lucasfilm. "We are embarking on an unprecedented collaboration that will allow us to extend the narrative experience of the Star Wars saga with the same playful spirit that’s always made LegoStar Wars so much fun to watch."