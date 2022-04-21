‘The Flight Attendant’ Season Two Starts on HBO Max

Season two of hit dark comedy The Flight Attendant is on HBO Max April 21. Two episodes are available on launch day. There are eight total. Two more are released April 28, then one a week until May 26.

Kaley Cuoco stars with Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez.

The new season sees Cuoco’s Cassie living a sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. When an overseas assignment leads her to witness a murder, she becomes entangled in international intrigue.

The season was filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

The Flight Attendant was developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who is executive producer alongside co-showrunner and exec producer Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree are executive producers as well.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.

Season one, which premiered late in 2020, was based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian. ■