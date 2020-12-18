‘The Flight Attendant’ Gets Season Two at HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed The Flight Attendant for a second season. Kaley Cuoco stars in the show, which premiered Nov. 26 and wrapped season one Dec. 17.

Season one was based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian and told the story of how an entire life can change in one night. Flight attendant Cassie (Cuoco) woke up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Season two “will feature Cassie in a new adventure,” according to HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, and Norman Productions produce the show. Cuoco executive produces along with Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey and Sarah Schechter.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics," said Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max. "We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez and T.R. Knight are also in the cast.

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” said Cuoco. “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

Berlanti and Schechter added, “We are thrilled that people have responded so positively to our beloved show, and in particular Kaley Cuoco’s incredible, tour de force performance.”