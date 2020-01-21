NATPE 2020: ‘Drew Barrymore’ Cleared for Launch in Fall 2020

CBS Television Distribution’s new daytime talker The Drew Barrymore Show, is now a firm go for fall 2020, Steve LoCascio, chief operating officer of CBS Television Distribution, said Tuesday.

CTD has added such station groups as Nexstar, Sinclair, Weigel, Scripps, Gray, Tegna, Meredith and Mission to its initial launch group of CBS-owned stations, bringing the show’s total clearance level to 85% of the country.

The Drew Barrymore Show, which stars actress and producer Barrymore, will be produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell are executive producers.