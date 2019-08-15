‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ on Netflix Aug. 30

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a series based on the Jim Henson fantasy film from 1982, debuts on Netflix Aug. 30. The series is set before the film, which Henson directed with Frank Oz.

Executive producers on the series are Lisa Henson, Louis Leterrier and Halle Stanford, and co-executive producers are Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Javier Grillo-Marxuach.

The voice cast includes Taron Egerton, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Keegan Michael-Key, Eddie Izzard, Andy Samberg, Mark Hamill and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Gelfling are heroes in the Dark Crystal world and the Skeksis are bad guys.

“As power-hungry overlords drain life from the planet Thra, a group of brave Gelfling unite on a quest to save their world and fight off the darkness,” said Netflix.

Addiss added, “The show is about finding hope even in the darkest times.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3_owZfYVR8[/embed]