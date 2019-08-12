Season Three of ‘The Crown’ on Netflix Nov. 17

Season three of British royals drama The Crown turns up on Netflix Nov. 17. Olivia Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth II.

Peter Morgan created the show. The Crown was nominated for an Emmy for best drama in 2018, the award going to Game of Thrones.

Season three is set in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Claire Foy had played Queen Elizabeth II, and steps aside for Colman to take over the role. Tobias Menzies plays Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter portrays Princess Margaret.

Foy won a Golden Globe for her work in The Crown in 2016.

Colman previously played Queen Anne in the film The Favourite.