Helena Bonham-Carter, Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg in Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal’ Voice Cast

Netflix has revealed the voice cast for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a series based on the Jim Henson film, which premieres next year. Taron Egerton voices Rian, Anya Taylor-Joy does Brea, and Nathalie Emmanuel voices Deet. The three characters are Gelfling heroes.

Other Gelfling characters are voiced by Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Eddie Izzard and Toby Jones.

The Skeksis and Mystics are voiced by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg and Keegan-Michael Key, among others.

“To match the stunning visual world of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, we knew we had to entice some incredible voice talent to add dimension to the exquisite artistry of the puppeteers who bring the characters to life,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original series, Netflix. “I am proud to say that this may be one of the finest casts assembled from the world’s favorite TV shows and movies, and I am now even more excited for fans to come back to Thra with us, and for new viewers to discover this world for the very first time.”

The project is based on Jim Henson’s 1982 film, The Dark Crystal, which Henson co-directed alongside Frank Oz. Henson of course created the Muppets. Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the movie does.

According to Netflix, “The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company, saluted the “many truly gifted actors” in the cast. “As with the original film, we are now adding a voice cast of the highest caliber that will provide textures and range to the puppetry performances that are the heart of the series,” she added. “It is thrilling to see this assembled team of artists, puppeteers and now voice actors, many inspired by my father’s original film, work together to realize this unique world – through performance and craft – at a scale that is rarely seen today.”