‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Plans Summer Hiatus

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah goes on hiatus June 18, and resumes Sept. 13 “with a brand new look and feel,” promises Comedy Central. The show will produce content across its digital, social and podcast platforms throughout the summer.

Trevor Noah took over as host of The Daily Show in 2015, after a run as correspondent starting in 2014. Born in South Africa to a black mother and white father, Noah is the author of Born a Crime, about growing up amidst apartheid.

In 2020, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah received eight Emmy nominations, including ones for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. The year before, The Daily Show picked up two nominations.

Noah hosted the Grammys on CBS in March. He has produced and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia, which streams on Netflix.