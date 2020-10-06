The CW Talent Chief Openden Sets Retirement, Theodoratos Moving Up

Lori Openden, executive VP of talent and casting at The CW, will retire this month. Dana Theodoratos, CW senior VP of talent and casting, will lead the department, overseeing casting on all of the network’s series, pilots and original scripted digital programming.

“Under Lori and Dana’s guidance, discovering and showcasing rising new talent has been a hallmark of The CW brand since its inception, providing this network with a proud legacy of launching breakout stars that is second to none,” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW. “With her vast experience and so many memorable casts and credits to her name, Lori has left an indelible mark on both this network and this industry, and we cannot thank her enough for all of her contributions. And as everyone here at The CW wishes Lori all of the best, we are extremely pleased to have Dana taking the reins and leading our casting efforts going forward, ensuring The CW’s tradition of assembling dynamic casts and breaking new talent will continue.”

Openden and Theodoratos both joined The CW when it launched in 2006, shifting from its predecessor UPN.

Prior to The CW, Openden was senior VP, talent and casting, UPN, since August 2005. From 1985 to 1999, she was in the casting department of NBC, rising to senior VP.

Theodoratos was promoted from VP to senior VP, talent and casting, The CW, in 2014. She had been director of the talent and casting department at UPN. From 1999 to 2002. Theodoratos was the manager of casting at Michael Ovitz’s television studio Artists Television Group.