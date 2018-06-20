The CW Shares Fall Premiere Dates

Looking ahead to a six-night weekly schedule, The CW has revealed the dates of its fall premieres. The network’s fall season officially kicks off with the iHeartRadio Music Festival Oct. 7 and 8. The Flash arrives on Tuesday, Oct. 9, and is followed by Black Lightning. Riverdale returns for season three Wednesday, Oct. 10, followed by the premiere of new series All American.

Season 14 of Supernatural starts Thursday, Oct. 11. It will lead in to repeats of All American that night and Charmed (Oct. 18), before the series premiere of Legacies Monday, Oct. 25. The latter is set in the world of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

Friday, Oct. 12 marks the season premieres of Dynasty and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Sunday, Oct. 14 starts off Supergirl and rebooted drama Charmed. The CW had given Sunday primetime to affiliates in 2009.

Monday, Oct. 15 has Arrow, while Monday, Oct. 22 has the season starter for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

CW President Mark Pedowitz called the Sunday expansion “a great win for The CW, which is rooted in broadcasting.”