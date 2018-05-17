Sundays Offer ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Charmed’ on CW Schedule

The CW shared its 2018-2019 schedule, which will reflect the network programming Sundays. The CW will have 12 hours of original programming.

Sundays feature Supergirl and Charmed, a reboot about three sisters who are witches.

Mark Pedowitz, CW president, said the network wanted an established show on Sundays, and liked that Supergirl and Charmed both feature “empowered women.”

“We wanted to make a statement that we were not phoning it in on Sundays,” he said.

Mondays have DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow.

Tuesdays are The Flash and Black Lightning.

On Wednesdays, it’s Riverdale and new show All American, about a high school football player balancing his lives in Compton and Beverly Hills.

Thursdays offer Supernatural and new series Legacies, about the next generation of supernatural beings, inspired by Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

Fridays are Dynasty and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

“It is such an exciting time at The CW,” said Pedowitz. “We are thriving, innovating, and now we’re expanding, adding Sunday nights to our primetime lineup this fall. Starting in October, we will have 12 hours of original scripted series on our schedule – more than any other broadcast network besides CBS.”

The CW offers its upfront presentation May 17 at New York City Center in Manhattan. 30 Seconds to Mars performs.

“We have five bold, brash new shows for 2018-19: in the fall, a new version of the beloved fan favorite series Charmed; the inspiring drama All American; and Legacies, set in the world of The Vampire Diaries and TheOriginals; and for midseason, the unique new drama In the Dark and the epic romance Roswell, New Mexico,” said Pedowitz. “The CW is bigger, and better than ever before, with more quality content and more ways for advertisers to connect with our valuable young audience, on every platform.”