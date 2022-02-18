The CW Premieres 'Would I Lie to You?' April 9

(Image credit: The CW)

The CW will premiere alternative series Would I Lie to You? Saturday, April 9, followed by the season eight premiere of Masters of Illusion. Would I Lie to You? is a comedy panel show based on a British series that “elevates the art of lying,” according to The CW. Aasif Mandvi hosts and Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees are team captains.

Celebrity guests include Brooke Shields, Amber Ruffin, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Andrea Martin, Jordan Klepper, Adam Pally and Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York.

Originally created by Zeppotron, Would I Lie to You? is produced by Banijay’s Truly Original along with King Size Productions, Fat Mama Productions and CBS Studios. Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Schiefen and Jim Biederman are the executive producers, and Biederman the showrunner.

Host Mandvi is in the cast of the Robert and Michelle King show Evil.

Dean Cain hosts Masters of Illusion. It is season eight, featuring “more great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand and large-scale illusions,” according to The CW. ■