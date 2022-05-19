The CW Marks Juneteenth With ‘The Black Pack’ and Brandon Leake Special

The CW will air The Black Pack: Excellence, a special celebrating “Black excellence,” the network said, and commemorating Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19. The CW will also run a spoken-word special called Brandon Leake: A Family Affair that night. Poet Leake won America’s Got Talent in 2020.

Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger are lined up to be in The Black Pack, along with Tank and Jordin Sparks.

The Black Pack is produced by Magic Lemonade and executive produced by Taye Diggs, Shannon Stoeke and Rikki Hughes, who is the showrunner.

Brandon Leake: A Family Affair will feature eight original poems written and performed by Leake. “As the story unfolds, viewers will meet the people who inspired Brandon’s poetry: his mom, his uncle, his grandmother, his little brother, his wife, Anna, and his two young children, among others,” said The CW.

The performance is filmed at the Haggin Museum in Stockton, California, which is Leake’s hometown.

Produced by Rotten Science and 3 Arts Entertainment, Brandon Leake: A Family Affair is executive produced by Matthew Vaughan, Brandon Leake and Mark Schulman. The special is directed by Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce. ■