'The Come Up' Kicks Off With Four Episodes on Freeform

The first four episodes of The Come Up air September 13 on Freeform, followed by two episodes a week. The show follows six young creatives in downtown New York as they pursue love, art and friendship on their own terms. They work in modeling, fashion, photography, acting and nightlife.

Cast members are Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Sophia Wilson, Ebon Gore, Claude Shwartz and Ben Hard.

The Come Up is produced by Cousins. Megan Sanchez-Warner is the showrunner, and Jessica Chermayeff, Ana Veselic and Anne Alexander executive produce. Chermayeff and Veselic direct.

The finale airs September 27. All episodes turn up on Hulu the day after their premiere. ■