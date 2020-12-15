‘The Circus’ Back on Showtime January 10

Season six of The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth is on Showtime starting January 10. Political strategist Jennifer Palmieri joins the show as co-host, along with John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark Mckinnon. Palmieri, who was communications director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential run, was a guest contributor for season five, which ended November 8.

Palmieri wrote the books Dear Madam President and She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man’s World.

The Circus is produced by Left/Right. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe are executive producers.