‘The Circus’ Back on Showtime January 10
Clinton comms director Jennifer Palmieri joins series
Season six of The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth is on Showtime starting January 10. Political strategist Jennifer Palmieri joins the show as co-host, along with John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark Mckinnon. Palmieri, who was communications director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential run, was a guest contributor for season five, which ended November 8.
Palmieri wrote the books Dear Madam President and She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man’s World.
The Circus is produced by Left/Right. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe are executive producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.