‘The Chosen’ Season 4 to Run in Theaters

Season four of religious drama The Chosen will be released exclusively in theaters. The series, about the life of Jesus Christ, began as a crowdsourcing project, first airing on family-programming streaming site VidAngel.

The CW acquired seasons one and three, and began airing episodes in July. The season three finale is set to air on The CW Christmas Eve. There are 24 episodes in the first three seasons, and season four will have eight.

Dallas Jenkins created the show and Jonathan Roumie portrays Jesus.

Fathom Events is distributing season four in theaters. The plans were revealed at the The Chosen Insiders Conference in Dallas October 15. Episodes 1-3 start in theaters February 1, episodes 4-6 February 15, and episodes 7-8 February 29.

Fathom said after the season airs on theater screens, the show will be available on streaming platforms, including TheChosen.tv, mobile apps, and broadcast and cable TV. TV partners were not shared.

“We are thrilled to collaborate again with The Chosen team to bring fans the entire fourth season to cinemas before it is available elsewhere,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “It is a testament to the big screen’s power to unite people and have them share in this communal experience.”

The season three premiere and finale were released in theaters.

“Every time we’ve dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more. After seeing the season four episodes, we knew we’d be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with,” said Jenkins.

Set against the backdrop of Jewish oppression in first-century Israel, the show offers an intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings.

Lionsgate is the show’s global television distributor.

Seasons 1-3 are on Prime Video and TheChosen.tv. Season 1 is on Netflix.