‘The Chosen’ Premieres Season 4 in Theaters Feb. 1

The Chosen, a series running on The CW about the life of Jesus Christ, debuts season four in theaters February 1. Jonathan Roumie portrays Jesus.

Dallas Jenkins writes, directs and produces.

There are eight episodes. Episodes 1-3 premiere February 1, then episodes 4-6 beginning February 15, then episodes 7-8 starting February 29. Fathom Events is managing the theatrical release.

“Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers,” goes the season four description. “The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Season four promises to deliver where last season’s emotional walking on water finale left off.”

The CW debuted The Chosen in July 2023, showing seasons one, two and three, with the season three finale on Christmas Eve.

The season three premiere and finale also showed in theaters.

“Every time we’ve dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more,” said Jenkins. “After seeing the season four episodes, we knew we’d be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with.”

After that, the season will debut on streaming platforms, including The Chosen.TV, mobile apps and broadcast and cable TV.

Seasons 1-3 are on Prime Video, Peacock and TheChosen.tv. Season 1 is on Netflix.

The Chosen was launched via crowdfunding.